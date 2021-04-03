Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.