Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $263,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

