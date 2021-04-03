Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NYSE K opened at $63.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

