Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $224,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

