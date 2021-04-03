Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Robert Speights Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLH stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

