Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima Sells 735 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52.

CTXS opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

