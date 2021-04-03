Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CZNC opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

