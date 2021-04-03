Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.