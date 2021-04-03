Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $163,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

