Citigroup Inc. Has $139,000 Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 451.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

KBAL stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $514.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

