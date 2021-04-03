Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 117,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

