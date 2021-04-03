Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.79.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

