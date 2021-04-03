CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$40,125.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,137,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,603,200.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,630.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, March 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,564.00.

On Monday, March 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00.

Shares of CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$52.68 million and a P/E ratio of -246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

