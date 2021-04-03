CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of KP Tissue from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.48. The stock has a market cap of C$104.93 million and a P/E ratio of -53.53. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

