Chrono.tech Price Hits $12.74 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $12.74 or 0.00021341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $22,505.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

