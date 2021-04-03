Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

