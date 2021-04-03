Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 1,959,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 900.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

