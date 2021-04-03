China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SXTC opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

