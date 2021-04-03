China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.