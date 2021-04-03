China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.