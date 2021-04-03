Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

