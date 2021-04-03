Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CMPI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,237 shares of company stock worth $152,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

