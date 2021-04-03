ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $433,881.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.74 or 0.99560723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00099219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

