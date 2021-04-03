Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.52 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Perspecta worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

