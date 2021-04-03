Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

