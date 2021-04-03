Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,892 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Beyond Meat worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

BYND stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

