Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,655 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

