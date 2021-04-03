Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.64 ($0.11), with a volume of 705,581 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of £33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.49.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

