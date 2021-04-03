ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 304.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 991,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CHX opened at $21.57 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

