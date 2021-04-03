CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GIB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. 157,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,723. CGI has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,136,000 after buying an additional 184,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.