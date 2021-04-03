Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

