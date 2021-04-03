Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,182,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,604,000 after buying an additional 971,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906.

NYSE PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

