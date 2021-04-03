Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,964,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter.

JKE opened at $293.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.18. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

