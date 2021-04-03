Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 599.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

IJS stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

