Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 24,932 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

PKW stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

