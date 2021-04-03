Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,789 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.84 and a 200-day moving average of $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

