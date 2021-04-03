Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

