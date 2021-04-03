Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,099 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.