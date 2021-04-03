Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

JKL opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

