Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 112,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.