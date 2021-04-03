Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 18,687 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

