Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

