Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78.

