Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DTEC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

