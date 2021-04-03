Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.