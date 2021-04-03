Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CTAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

