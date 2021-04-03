Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $768.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

CPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

