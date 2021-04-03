Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down to $58.01

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $56.59. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

