Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $56.46 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

