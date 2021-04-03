Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $10,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.