Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 10.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

